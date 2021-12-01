Virginia Halkitis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating, for Virginia Halkitis, 84, who passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, November 26.

Virginia was born August 30, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stamatis and Sevasti Ellinos Kotis.

She was a 1955 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

After graduation, she began working at General Electric as a coiler, until her retirement in 1994.

She was an active member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and its’ Ladies Philoptochos Society. Virginia also volunteered at the church festivals and will be remembered by everyone for working at the Loukamades (Greek donut) stand.

She loved watching the Hallmark Channel and was an avid reader of Amish books. Virginia was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed cheering them on every Sunday. She loved yearly vacations to Ocean City, Maryland with her children and grandchildren and spending summers at Lake Erie.

Virginia, along with her husband John, truly loved their family, especially their grandsons, Jonathan, Jared, and John. Virginia was also fortunate enough to be able to spend a brief amount of time with their great-grandson, Landon.

Her husband, John Halkitis, whom she married June 1, 1957, died June 21, 2021.

Virginia will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughters, Kathy (Scott) Brauer and Celeste (Walter) Tomich; grandsons, Jonathan (Lauren) Brauer, Jared (Stacey) Brauer and John Tomich MD and great-grandson, Landon Oliver. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Koulianos.

Besides her parents and her husband, John, Virginia was preceded in death by her sisters, Irene Lyras and Mary Wasko and her brother, John Kotis.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

