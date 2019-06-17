Virginia Grace Gorski Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After 94 wonderful years, Virginia Grace Gorski peacefully passed from this life Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Bethany Nursing Home in Canton, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

Virginia, who liked to be called Gene, was born June 5, 1925, in Youngstown.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1942 and met her husband, Joseph Gorski, a World War II veteran, through mutual friends and a love of dancing. They wed on November 12, 1949, and were married for 34 years until his death on August 6, 1984.

Virginia will always be known as a teacher. Midlife, she returned to school and graduated from Youngstown State University. She found her true calling as a Youngstown elementary teacher at Sacred Heart parish school until it closed and then at Immaculate Conception. She influenced the lives of hundreds of students through the years.

Virginia was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Campbell and St. Nicholas Church in Struthers. She was an active member of both choirs for many years. She had a deep love of family and many life-long friends, including the “Busy Fingers” club girls, who met every month for decades.

Her loss is deeply felt by her children, James “Jason James” of Houston, Texas, Robert (Barbara) and Richard “Skip” (Carol) of Canton and Cheryl Manion (Dave) of Boardman. She leaves behind a dozen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Betty Ann (Fiffick) Wasko and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Virginia is finally reunited with her husband, Joseph; her sister and brother-in-law, Gladys and Cy Balas; her brother, Jack Wasko and her parents, John and Julia Onder Wasko.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, aides, staff and doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Bethany Nursing Home and Mercy Medical Center Hospice, both in Canton, for their excellent care and concern in Virginia’s last illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia’s name to the American Heart Association.

Family and friends will be received at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the funeal home and a Mass celebrating the life of Virginia will be held at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Campbell.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 18 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.