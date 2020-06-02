Violet Mary Rosenberg, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services will be held, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Violet Mary Rosenberg, 83, who passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from the Covid-19 virus.

Violet was born January 31, 1937, in Youngstown. She was the daughter of Joseph and Pastora Rosende Casal.

She was a 1955 graduate of East High School.

She spent most of her life as a homemaker but once her children were grown, she worked at Hill’s department store and managed a Scooper’s ice cream shop for her nephew.

Her husband, James Paul Rosenberg, whom she married June 4, 1960, passed away August 1, 2011. She can now spend her 60th Wedding Anniversary with Roe, the love of her life. The two of them were inseparable.

Violet was happiest when she was surrounded by her family. Her grandchildren meant the world to her and she was a huge part of their lives. She was a great cook and enjoyed hosting family dinner on Sundays for anyone who could attend. The holidays were always spent with the entire family, everyone looking forward to her homemade Christmas cookies and her recipes will live on forever.

Her parents immigrated from Spain and she was raised in a large, loving, close-knit family. She had very close relationships with all of her nieces and nephews.

Violet never turned down a trip to her favorite casinos and she always looked forward to numerous large family beach vacations. One of her greatest joys was playing family board games. An avid reader and crossword puzzle enthusiast, everyone wanted Grandma on their Trivial Pursuit team. Her grandchildren will always remember the heated poolside card games with Grandma and her sisters. For many years, she gathered once a month with a group of her girlfriends for a card club. These lifelong friendships continued with frequent lunch dates. We will miss her sense of humor and interesting political opinions, which she was never afraid to share.

Violet will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughters, Sandy (Steve) Smola of Broadview Heights, Nancy Stoddard of Poland and Leslie (Tim) Dixon of Parma and her son, Jim (Donna) Rosenberg, Jr. of Poland; her sisters, Solina Cora, Adele Malie and Celia Ciarniello; sister-in-law, Clara Casal Woychik; brother-in-law, Tony Fuentes; grandsons, Justin (Laura) Walters, Ryan (Breanne) Walters and Eric (Ann) Walters; granddaughters, Nicole (Dan) Stoddard, Natalie (R.J.) Stoddard, Allison Stoddard, Alexis Benedis and Olivia Rosenberg; great-granddaughter, Lena Ventura and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Roe, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Louisa Costarella and Anita Fuentes; her brother, Joe Casal and her brothers-in-law, Ralph Cora, Rocky Costarella, Jim Malie and Tom Ciarniello.

The Rosenberg family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

A private funeral service will be held due to the current pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of our loved ones. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family requests that donations be made to the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley to assist local organizations in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations may be made in Violet’s name to Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley,

201 E. Commerce Street, Suite 150, Youngstown, OH 44503. *Please make checks payable to “Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley” and include “Violet Mary Rosenberg” on the memo line.

