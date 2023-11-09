CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Blazic, 94, who passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Heritage Manor was born November 17, 1928, in Youngstown, the son of Vinko and Amelia “Luba” Blazic.

Vince graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1947.

He entered the Navy after high school, and was stationed on the U.S. Carriers Coral Sea and Roosevelt during the Korean Conflict, as an aircraft flight mechanic. After his discharge, he held various jobs in the mill and as a welder at Steel Tank. He later went into the retail grocery business working as a produce manager at various stores.

He was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell and was active in the Men’s Club there. He was also a 50-year member of the Croation Lodge in Campbell. Among his favorite hobbies were his yearly fishing trips to Quebec Canada and his love of bowling. He would bowl on several teams during the season and was an accomplished Classics bowler. In his younger days he enjoyed going to sporting events and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Blazina and Charles Blazina; sisters, Daisy Litch, Zora Demchak; and step-sister Martha Sheok. He was also preceded in death by a nephew John (Sonny) Litch and a niece Janet Baker.

He is survived by nieces, Maria (Ricard) Cole who helped with his care, Joan Borak, Lenora Mook; and a nephew Dennis (Lori) Demchak. He also had many great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to support our veterans be sent to DAV Disabled American Veterans or to Southern Care Hospice in appreciation of all their services given to Vince.

Special thanks to all the staff at Heritage Manor for the kind and compassionate care given.

The Blazic family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling.

