Victoria Rodriguez, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Rodriguez, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

She was born April 15, 1929 in Rincon, Puerto Rico and was a daughter of Armando Martinez and Eloisa Nieves.

Victoria came from Puerto Rico and settled in Youngstown in 1953.

She was retired from Brentwood Originals.

She was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Campbell, where she belonged to the Ladies Society.

She was known for being a fantastic cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She also enjoyed crocheting and had a gift for seeing a pattern and being able to recreate it.

Her husband, Claudio Rodriguez whom she married July 19, 1952, died May 16, 2017.

Victoria is survived by her sons, Hermes (Theresa) Rodriguez of Youngstown and Carlos (Margie) Rodriguez of Poland; her grandchildren, Daniel, Ashley, Aslyne, Justin (Ashley) and Krystal and her great-grandchildren, Sonny, Catalaya, Callen and Carrigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her brother, Carlos.

The Rodriguez family has entrusted Victoria’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where calling hours will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Prayers will be held on Tuesday, April 13 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Parish Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church in Campbell.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Victoria Rodriguez, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 11, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.