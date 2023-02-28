BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Pompura passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the age of 99.

Victoria was born on March 3, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Ana Comsia Brumbeau.

She is a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and received her teaching degree from Youngstown State University (YSU).

She taught high school French, Latin and Spanish in area schools including Lowellville and Girard City Schools and after retirement, she served for years as a substitute teacher in all subjects throughout the area schools.

An avid musician, she played violin – sitting in on occasion with the Youngstown Playhouse and YSU’s Dana Symphony Orchestra. She also played the harmonica and was one of the founding members of the local harmonica choir, The Harmonicats, which spent a year touring the area with a WWII 50th-Anniversary Revue – Victoria played Marlene Dietrich.

Victoria was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church, where she served as choir director and cantor.

She leaves behind her daughters, Lynda and Shirley; nieces, Mary Ann (Renfro) Wilson, Jeanine (Brumbeau) O’Rourke and Marion (Brumbeau) Jeffries; nephews, Jack Renfro, David Brumbeau, and Jeffrey Brumbeau and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Benjamin and John; her sister, Ann (Brumbeau) Renfro and Sheba and Albert, her beloved cats.

Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Holy Trinity Romanian Orthodox Church in Youngstown, officiated by Rev. Fr. Cezar Cisloiu.

Graveside services will be held after at Belmont Park Cemetery.

