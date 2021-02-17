Victoria Lucia Piccoli Murar, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Lucia Piccoli Murar, age 95, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Linda, surrounded by her family. Sadly, her passing is the end of her family’s generation.

Mom, how do we honor and tell your story of a long-lived life here in just a few paragraphs? Well, we will try but there will be endless memories none of us can ever forget.

Mom was the youngest of seven children born July 13, 1925 of Italian immigrants Bernard and Maria Piccoli and was raised in Campbell, Ohio.

Though she loved her name, Victoria, mom’s brother, Sam, nicknamed her “Bones” and most everyone else called her “Toya or Toy”.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School during the war years and like millions of other women from her generation, proudly worked in several manufacturing jobs.

After WWII she worked for Strouss’ Department Store. One of her positions was in gift wrapping on the mezzanine; she was so fast and adept at hand making bows and wrapping packages that for many years, family and friends had her decorate their gifts too. Through hard work and a loving, supportive family mom successfully raised five children. After her youngest went to school, she worked five years at Aeroquip until it closed. Subsequently, she got hired at South Side Hospital, retiring after 17 year. At one time she was the secretary for the SEIU union. After retiring she worked several years for a senior job agency mostly with Head Start Children.

As a life-long Catholic, Victoria belonged to St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell and was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague League.

Some of her retirement years she also volunteered in the kitchen for St. Lucy’s spaghetti dinners with her sister Edith. In fact, mom was a great cook all-around but was especially proud of making apple and lemon meringue pies and delicate, crispy pizzelles.

Mom loved to travel whether by car, bus or plane and often went to Las Vegas and Atlantic City with her sisters, Eleanor and Edith. She belonged to several bowling leagues and loved crocheting afghans for her children and others. At 91, mom got to go on her one and only cruise with her children. Later she enjoyed going to Antonine’s Day Care program in North Jackson but the pastime that she spent hundreds of hours doing was playing an Italian card game called Scopa. These games often became quite boisterous but were always fun. In fact, one of her great-nieces said: “The ladies are waiting (in Heaven) to deal her in”. She looked forward to her weekly trip to her hairdresser, Maryann, then out for lunch.

Victoria spent the last 12 years of her life living with Diana and Linda. A special thank you goes to Elaine, mom’s favorite daughter-in-law, for all her help and advice near the end.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Bernard and Maria; her siblings, Lena, Angeline, Sam, Nancy, Eleanor, Edith and an infant sister and a loving son-in-law, Don Cornwell.

Leaving to mourn her passing are her children, Diane Murar, Linda (Ed) Shannon, Teresa Cornwell, Vickie (Joe) Palmer and John (Elaine) Murar; grandchildren, Eddie, Michael(Denise), Kelly (Nick), Erin (Adam), Dan (Jessica), Jason, Angela (Matt), Vinnie (Bobbie Jo), Peter (Jenna), Maria (Bryce), Matt, Rachel (Connor) and Brian and 20 great-grandchildren, with one more due in April.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Victoria’s name can be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 5150 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, or a charity of your choosing.

A memorial Celebration will be planned for later in the summer.

Calling hours will be Friday, February 19, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 159 Reed Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, the six foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger after seeing the Murar family.

