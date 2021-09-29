Victoria Flores, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Flores, age 50, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Friday, September 24, 2021.

She was born on November 8, 1970 in Puebla, Mexico, a daughter of Lorenzo Bondillo and Constantina Cordoba.

She married her husband Moises Flores in 1991.

She was a member of Temple Fountain of Grace Church in Campbell. Active in her church, Victoria loved to teach the children’s Bible groups. She was truly dedicated to teaching children the Christian word.

She will always be known for her compassion and was always willing to help others. She would collect gifts and would then distribute them to the needy. Victoria also had a love for baseball and enjoyed watching games with her son, especially when the New York Yankees played.

Victoria is survived by her parents; her husband; her son, Joel-Jacob Flores and her daughter, Jazzlyn Flores. She also leaves her five brothers and six sisters.

She was preceded in death by a brother.

The Flores family has entrusted Victoria’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell where calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at 6:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.