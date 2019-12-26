Victoria Alexandrides, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Alexandrides, 83, of Campbell, passed away December 24, 2019, at Masternick Memorial.

Victoria was born December 14, 1936, in Romania, the daughter of John and Jennie Sacui Pariza.

She was a member of the church and worked as a seamstress at Masters Tuxedo until her retirement.

Victoria loved to be surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Costas “Gus” Alexandrides, whom she married, July 14, 1956, passed away on November 1, 2003.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her four children, Diane (Tom) Holtzman of Poland, Perry (Pam) Alexandrides of Champion, Bessie (Panormitis) Xipolitas of Poland and Christine (Donald) Dragovich of Poland; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gus; a grandson; two brothers and two sisters.

The Alexandrides family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Friday, December 27, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, with a 10:00 a.m.

Funeral Mass to follow, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating.

