Victor A. Nelson, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held on Monday, March 13, 2020, for Victor A. Nelson, 100, who passed away early Friday morning, March 13, 2020.

Victor was born May 10, 1919, in Youngstown, the son of William and Anna Stone Nelson.

He was a 1937 graduate of South High School and a lifelong area resident.

Victor worked at General Fireproofing, retiring in 1982, after more than 30 years of service.

His wife, the former Helen Murar, whom he married January 10, 1944, passed away May 11, 1986.

Victor will be deeply missed by his two sons, Robert A. (Marvah) Nelson of Katy, Texas and Jack G. Nelson of Coitsville; three grandchildren, Cynthia Nelson, Katherine Nelson and Jeffrey Nelson and three great-grandchildren, Rhys, Emerson and Quinn.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen and his brother, George Nelson.

