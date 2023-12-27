CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valery J. Brodnan, 96, of Mentor, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023.

She was born in Campbell, Ohio, on July 19, 1927, to the late Joseph and Josephine Torba. She was a longtime resident of Campbell and Boardman.

Val was a wonderful mother and friend to many.

She was an extremely hard worker, both at home and her job in Lordstown, where she worked for many years. Val was a great baker and always had some “goodies” ready to serve for anyone visiting. She adored her family, including her nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Boardman neighbors.

Val is survived by her son, Wayne (Mary Kay); grandsons, Mike, Bob (Sara), Russell, Curtis and Alec; granddaughter, Natalie; great-grandchildren, Cora, Cali, Pauly and Hopey and her cherished family friend, Beth Valerio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her son, Russ; seven brothers and one sister.

The family would like to thank Visiting Angels of Salem and Mentor for the wonderful and loving care provided to her and especially to her friend and caregiver, Debbie Moorefield.

The Brodnan family has entrusted Val’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home (216 Coitsville Rd., Campbell, OH, 44405).

Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Valery J. Brodnan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.