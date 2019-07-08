Valentina Iacovone, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11 in the Wasko Funeral Home and 10:00 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church, for Valentina Iacovone, 97, who passed away, Saturday, July 6 in St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Valentina was born, July 24, 1921 in Carovilli, Italy the daughter of Lucio and Domenica DiDomenica Falasca and came to Campbell on February 22, 1975.

She was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Valentina loved to cook and bake and made the best bread and sauce; she enjoyed having company and had made a lot of friends over the years. She was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time watching her grandchildren.

Her husband of 52 years, Raffaele Iacovone whom she married on January 22, 1942, passed away on December 19, 1994.

She leaves to cherish her memory her four children, Aurelia (Marino) Sferra of Italy, Gina (Mario) Sferra of Poland, Maria (Egido) Falasca of Italy and Ennio (Robin) Iacovone of Pulaski; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raffaele; three sons, Venero, Egidio and Stefano of Italy; one grandson, David Sferra of Youngstown; one brother, Emidio Falasca of Italy and two sisters, Maddalena and Eleonora Falasca both of Italy.

The Iacovone family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Wednesday, July 10 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

