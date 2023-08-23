AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tristan R. Mitchell, 11, passed away Sunday morning, August 20, 2023 at his residence.

Tristan was born November 22, 2011 in Youngstown, the son of Antony Mitchell and Shawnte O’Malley and Susan Parish. He was was a lifelong area resident.

Tristan attended Leonard Kirtz School where he was in the 5th grade.

He enjoyed playing challenger baseball and playing the piano. He loved Peppa Pig, traveling and car rides.

He leaves to hold on to his precious memories, his moms, Shawnte O’Malley and Susan Parish; his dad, Antony and Raina Maas; his brother, Tyler D. Lowe; his Godmother, Porsha Shade; his Godbrother, London Shade, as well as a host of many loving family members.

Tristan was preceded in death by his uncle, Martest O’Malley and two cousins, Lanaya and M’Kenzie Strozier.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m with his aunt, Chris Johnson, officiating.

“Look for me in the rainbows”

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.