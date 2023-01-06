AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski.

She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident.

She worked as a florist for the Lemon Tree and Briels.

Tracy will be remembered as a free spirit that loved to help others and was a very proud mother.

She will be deeply missed and always remembered by her parents, John and Bernice Ratliff; her daughter, Zoey Gearhart; her former husband, Joe Gearhart; a sister, Brandy (Logan) Warne and her niece and nephew, Olivia and Finn Warne.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her aunt, Glenda Ratliff and her uncle, Joe Bieganowski.

Tracy’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m.., with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating.

