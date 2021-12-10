YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Michael Swierz for Toni Campana, 63, who passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Toni was born November 19, 1958, in Youngstown, the daughter of Patrick and Diane Sattarelle.

She graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

She worked and retired as an IT Analyst with NLMK in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Toni attended St. Charles Roman Catholic Church in Boardman.

She enjoyed her pet cats, swimming and spending time with her grandchildren.

Toni will be deeply missed by her husband, Randall Campana, whom she married December 13, 2014; her four sons, Michael and Nicholas Armaline and Randy and Ryan Campana; her granddaughters, Madelynne and Mackenzie Armaline; brothers, Patrick, Ernie and Anthony Satarelle and her sisters, Diane, Candie and Dawn Satarelle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, William Armaline.

