CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Columba Cathedral at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Zamary (uncle) officiating, for Todd M. Zamary, 47, who passed away peacefully after a four-year battle with cancer on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the home of his parents, with his family by his side.

Todd was born December 16, 197,4 to Charles and Carol (Bernard) Zamary at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He attended St. Joseph the Provider School in Campbell through 8th grade and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1993.

He was the owner of the Devil’s Den Sports Bar in Campbell and the Campbell Party Shop. He then began his career as a car salesman, working for various dealerships in the Boardman area, including Acura of Boardman and then as Internet Sales Manager at the Honda Store in Boardman. He was a very talented and gifted salesman.

Todd had a heart of gold and was willing to help anyone in need. His smile and his eyes lit up any room. He never left the house without a perfectly matched ensemble, making sure he looked his best. His cars and his home were always spotless. A straight-up kind of guy, you always knew exactly how he felt. He fought the hardest battle he could fight and never wanted to give up. He will forever be in our hearts.

He will be deeply missed by his parents, Chuck and Carol; brothers, Chuck (Nicole) Zamary of Milton, Florida and Mark Zamary (Sue Wash) of Columbus and his favorite sister, Carol Marie (Jeff) Michaels of Youngstown. He also leaves behind a daughter, Ava; nieces, Amanda Dakermanji, Jocelyn Zamary (Nick Hubert), Marissa Zamary, Hannah Michaels (Edgar Toledo) and Kylie Zamary and his nephew, Joey Michaels. Todd also leaves an amazing cousin, Kim Sefcik, who helped care for him throughout his illness and a special friend, Becky “Becca” Feliciano.

Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Frances Zamary and James and Katherine Bernard.

The family would like to thank Dr. Antoine Chahine of the Blood & Cancer Center and Hospice of the Valley for the care they provided during Todd’s illness and during his final days.

The Zamary family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, March 25, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again Saturday morning, March 25, 2022 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at St. Columba Cathedral prior to the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.