Tinamarie Wasko, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Pastor Major Daniel Smith officiating, for Tinamarie Wasko, 57, who passed away Monday, February 22, 2021, with her family by her side.

Tinamarie was born January 9, 1964, in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Grave LaVerne Fields Wasko.

She was a 1982 graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong area resident. During her high school years, she was very involved in the Junior Achievement Program.

Tinamarie worked as a bartender at The Palace in the Pines for over 20 years.

She loved shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Tinamarie will be deeply missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Priscilla and Paul Wright of Austintown and Paige (Chris) Wasko of Struthers; grandchildren, Mason Watters and Haven Wright; her mother, Grace Wasko; brothers, Richard Wasko and Mark Wasko and her nieces and nephews, Nicholas Baer and Arianna Wasko.

She was preceded in death by her father James; her brother, Jimmy Wasko and Linda Baer.

The Wasko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 5:00 p.m. funeral service.

Due to Covid-19, the six foot rule will be honored and we ask all guests wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger in the funeral home after seeing the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.