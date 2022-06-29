CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 1, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the Wasko Funeral Home, with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating for, Tina Cioffi, age 72, who passed away on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by her loving family.

Tina was born on May 13, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a daughter of Pat and Margaret (Dulovich) Barile.

She was a 1968 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Her husband Arthur Cioffi, whom she married in June 1968, passed away April 26, 2015.

Tina along with her husband Art had been co-owners of the Super Duper and IGA in Campbell. Tina went on to work for Eye Care Associates and retired in 2015. After retirement from Eye Care, she enjoyed volunteering for the Sight for All United program.

She had been a member of the former St. Lucy Church.

She had been active in St. Joseph the Provider School while her children attended.

Tina loved to cook for her family and friends and will always be remembered for her wedding soup. She enjoyed her annual trip to Florida with her sister and niece. Most of all Tina loved to be with her family and friends and cherished the time she was able to spend with them.

Tina is survived by her sons Arthur Cioffi and Patrick (Tara) Cioffi, her sister Patricia (James) DeChellis, her sister-in-law Shirley Feraraccio, two nephews James, Jr. and Jeffrey DeChellis and their families. As well as her two nieces Nicole DeChellis and Loraine Livosky and their families.

Tina was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Art, two infant children Patrick John and Pamela Jean Cioffi, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Arthur and Mildred Cioffi and her brother-in-law Joseph Feraraccio.

In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to the family, which will be distributed amongst Tina’s favorite charities and will be used for random acts of kindness, which Tina enjoyed doing.

The Cioffi family has entrusted Tina’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Friday July 1, 2022 form 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home prior to the service.

Immediately following the funeral service, the family will host a mercy meal at Bogeys Riverside Banquet Center in Lowellville.

