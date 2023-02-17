YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy P. Scahill, 66, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home, with his family by his side.

Tim was born March 4, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph Scahill and Lois Byers.

He was a 1974 graduate of Ursuline High School and a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a welder for many years.

Tim always enjoyed riding his motorcycle but above all loved being with his family; especially his grandchildren.

His wife, the former Carrie A. Lucas, whom he married June 25, 1994, died July 19, 2016.

Tim will be deeply missed and always remembered by his sons, Sean (MaryJo) Scahill of Youngstown and Ryan (Janee) Scahill of Carson, California; three grandchildren, Leah, Liam and Aine Maria Scahill and his brothers, Brian Scahill and Michael Scahill.

Besides his parents and his wife, Carrie, he was preceded in death by a brother, Pat Scahill.

The Scahill family has entrusted Tim’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, February 20, 2023, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. A Memorial service honoring Tim, will be held at 6:00 p.m.

