YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy K. Bowers, 64, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Tim was born May 19, 1959, in Youngstown, the son of James and Etta (Glover) Bowers.

He was a 1978 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Tim worked as a welder at Commercial Metal Forming for many years. He was of the Christian Faith.

Tim enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling, going on long motorcycle trips and loved to go on cruises. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Tim will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife Margaret “Peggy” Lubert; whom he married June 7, 1986; his daughters, Lisa Bowers of Portsmouth, Ohio and Becky (Tim) Snyder of Campbell; his son Jamie (Jennifer) Lubert; grandchildren, Brianna (Jeremy) Lubert, Bobby (Justiss) Lubert, Trevor Lubert and Sadie Lubert; great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Brantley Lubert; and brothers, James (Wendy) Bowers, Richard Bowers, Greg Bowers and Gary Bowers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother.

The Bowers family has entrusted his care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, December 29, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Funeral services, officiated by Randy Bartlett will immediately follow at 6:00 pm.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 31, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.