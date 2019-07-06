Thomas V. Jarabek, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Holy Apostles Parish at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for, Thomas V. Jarabek, 97, formerly of Campbell, who passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Park Vista Nursing Home.

Tom was born, July 20, 1921, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Katherine Libertin Jarabek and moved to Campbell with his parents where he eventually raised his own family.

Tom’s skill as a violinist was cultivated as early as six years old and caught the attention of the late columnist, Ester Hamilton, who featured his talent in an article in the Youngstown Telegram in 1934. By then he already played with the Junior Symphony and at the age of 17 and was second principal violin with the newly formed Youngstown Symphony under the direction of his mentor, Michael Ficocelli.

Back then, a concert violinist’s income was insufficient to raise a family. Strouss music center sent Tom to Chicago to learn the craft of piano tuning and repairing. He earned local renown as the premier piano tuner in the valley and was recognized as a “master craftsman” by Ohio Magazine in 1978. He continued to play his violin with local Hungarian and ethnic orchestras and tuned instruments for the Dana School of Music, Stambaugh Auditorium and his own large customer list.

His wife, the former Katherine Bukofchan, whom he married on April 27, 1946, passed away on September 25, 1996.

Mr. Jarabek will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and deep commitment to his family; he leaves behind three daughters, twins, Retired Air Force Major Kathleen Berry of Youngstown and Attorney Marleen Ashton of Pittsburgh and Patricia (Paul) Healy of Palm Coast, Florida; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Katherine; sisters, Catherine Jarabek and Margaret “Marge” Slagle; brothers, Joseph and Andy Jarabek and a great-grandson, Josh Donatelli.

The Jarabek family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Saturday, July 13 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Ohio Living Park Vista Nursing Home and Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the Od Srca Tamburitza Orchestra or the Midlothian Free Health Care Clinic to honor the memory of Mr. Jarabek and his passion for supporting the ethnic heritage and musical traditions of the Mahoning Valley, as well as a desire for quality health care for the uninsured.

