Thomas K. Garcar, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at Saint Joseph the Provider Catholic Church, with Reverend Michael Swierz, officiating, for Thomas K Garcar, 68, who passed away Thursday morning, October 10, 2019.

Tom was born December 26, 1950, in Youngstown, the son of Steve and Mary L Simkovic Garcar.

He was a 1968 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Thomas proudly served in the United States Army Artillery Division during the Vietnam War from 1970-1972. He was a specialist second class with the rating of Sharpshooter on the rifle range.

Thomas then returned to work at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and LTV Steel until their closing.

Tom enjoyed hobbies of fishing and watching football.

Thomas will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his brother, Stephen (Carol) of Livonia, Michigan; his sister, Ruth Garchar of Youngstown; his nieces and nephews, Stephen (Lori), Christopher and Susan (Leonard) Minor; his great-niece, Lauren and great-nephews, Ryan and Jack.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to especially thank his caregivers, Bob and Jewel Pluchinsky, also, friends, Monty and wife, Nicholas, Jimmy and Sammy Fitch and Frank, Tina and Josh.

The family also sends many thanks to all of Tommy’s doctors and nurses at the Hope Cancer Center, Saint Elizabeth Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Select Specialty Hospital on Belmont Avenue and St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Hospital of Boardman.

The Garchar family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home and again Thursday morning, October 17, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m., at the church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. funeral Mass.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.