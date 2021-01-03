Thomas Joseph Medina, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph Medina passed from this earth on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Tom was born February 6, 1957 to Dominic and Augustina Medina in Campbell, Ohio.

He attended and received his sacraments at St. Joseph the Provider School in Campbell.

Tommy graduated from Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown in 1977. He then attended the Masco & Javit Court Workshops.

As a child Tom reveled in playing games with his sisters Dolores and Tina Marie and his many cousins. Kickball, Basketball and Baseball were among his favorite games and he thoroughly loved to swim and be in the water. Without a question, ice cream was his favorite treat. Tom also enjoyed listening to music while sitting in his favorite chair or on the floor. Tom could be heard singing along with the Beatles and their #1 hits!

He was blessed to be cared for by two loving parents in every respect for 63 years and his doting sisters, Tina Marie (his papoose) and Dolores (Loli)

He is once again reunited with his father who affectionately called him “Majo”

He is survived by his mother, Tina; his sisters, Dolores (Ron) Eusanio of California and Tina Marie (Anthony) DeFelice of Poland and many nieces and nephews who will miss their “Uncle Tom”

A special Thank You goes out to Grace Hospice, Robin Land, Tommy’s SSA and Tommy’s caregivers, Wyvette Williams, Gail McGeorge and Sherdena Dixon for their kindness, care and treatment of Tommy.

The Medina family has entrusted Tommy to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

A private family service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, the six foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Medina family.

