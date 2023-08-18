CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas John “Tommy” Kristian, age 77, passed away on Tuesday evening, August 15, 2023 at Hospice House.

Tommy was born February 18, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of John “Christy” Kristian and Eva (Nedostup) Kristian and was a lifelong area resident.

Tommy was a 1963 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He began his working career at Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a laborer, he went on to work for Western and Southern Insurance Company as an insurance representative for many years. Later, Tommy began working for the Mahoning County Engineers as a truck driver.

Tommy was a member of St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church in Campbell and a member of the Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society for many years.

Tommy had a deep love for boxing and worked his way to becoming a professional boxer under the tutelage of Youngstown legend Joey Carkido. He was a five-time Golden Glove Champion and two-time National AAU qualifier. He had also been inducted into various Halls of Fame including the Legends of Leather and Curbstone Coaches. At the conclusion of his boxing career, Tommy maintained his association to the sport as both a referee and judge.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Balaci Kindinis, whom he married on July 12, 1969; his son, John (Lisa) Kristian of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and his daughter, Nicole (Drossos) Kapaniris of Tarpon Springs, Florida. He also leaves his grandchildren Tommy, Kalliope and Antoni Kristian and Stamati and Balaci Kapaniris; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Lou “Blue” Volichko.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church in Campbell. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church with the Very Rev. Andrew Bartek officiating.

The Kristian family has entrusted Tommy’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A television tribute will air August 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.