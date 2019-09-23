Thomas James Galantis, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Thomas James Galantis, 88, who passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, with his loving family by his side.

Tommy was born March 16, 1931, the son of Dimitrios and Koula Billi Galantis. He was born in the Island of Symi, Dodecanese, Greece and came to the United States with his parents at the age of two.

Tom graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1949 and then enlisted in the Navy on September 20, 1950, serving proudly from December 3, 1951 to October 1, 1953 on the USS Cadmus. Tom was so proud to serve his country.

Tom also attended Youngstown State University and was employed by the Republic Steel Corporation, where he retired. Tom was a mason, member of the Campbell Gridiron, the American Legion and a life-long member of the Symian Society and he couldn’t be more proud to be a Symian.

Tommy married the love of his life, Bessie (Markovis) Galantis on April 20, 1958 and was the proud father of his three children.

Tommy, a lifelong member of his beloved Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, devoted his time, treasures and talents to his church and his faith. Tom served as coach to the boy’s Goya basketball team in the 60’s for six years. He then became part of Parish Council and served as Council President under both Fr. George T. Pappas and Fr. Alex Goussetis. Tom also served as Parish Treasurer for 16 years. Over the years, Tommy served on many committees, including the Rev. George T. Pappas Community Center, Building Committee, Festival Committee, and will always have the title of Honorary Council Member due to his devotion and hard work for Archangel Michael. Tom passed down his love for his church to his children and grandchildren, who also serve their church. His faith has always been the center of his life. Tom was honored on several occasions for the love and dedication he has for his church, most recently in 2015 on the churches 60th Diamond anniversary for his years of service.

Tommy will always be remembered for his smile, sense of humor, kindness, compassion and for loving life to the fullest.

He will be sadly missed forever by his wife, Bess; his children, Christine (Peter, Godson) Triveri and grandson Richie Tisone, who was his best friend and sidekick for the first 15 years of his life; Jim (Kellie) Galantis and grandsons, James and Christopher and Nick (Danielle) Galantis and granddaughters, Alexandra and Nicole. He was such a proud “Papou” to all of his grandchildren. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. Never to forget all his dear friends. He loved you all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Nick Galantis; sister and brother-in-law, Angeline and Sotiri Constant; sister, Irene Poulos; father and mother-in law, Nicholas and Dena Markovis and brother-in law, Gus Markovis.

A special thank you to Drs. Antoine Chahine, Sudershan Garg and the staff of the Blood and Cancer Center for everything they did for our father, grandfather and husband. Their kindness and prayers will not be forgotten. To Lia at Tudor, there are no words. We would also like to thank the staff on the 4th floor at St. Elizabeth’s for their devotion towards their patient and our family. Also many thanks to Drs. Ricchiuti, Memo, Doe, Krishnan, Limbu and Pantelakis for their prayers and for Dr. Michael Frangopoulos for always being there.

Tom was a true servant to his wife, family, faith and his church. May his memory be eternal. We will always love you and you will forever live in our hearts,

The Galantis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, September 25 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Thursday, September 26 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

