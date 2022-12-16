CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Zugcic, “Tom”, 75, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home.

Tom was born October 3, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of Peter and Ann Kovacic Zugcic.

He was a 1965 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended the YSU Dana School of Music. Having a love for the piano, he continued his studies in music at Western Michigan University, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Music.

He was an accomplished pianist, having taught many students privately throughout the years. Later, he worked as a baker inside Cochran’s Sparkle Market, which housed John Stuckey’s Bakery. After that, John Stuckey opened his own bakery called the Gingerbread Café on Western Reserve Road and Tom worked there until his retirement.

He was a member of Croatian Lodge #185.

Tom enjoyed listening to all genres of music, especially classical and was quite the conversationalist. He could carry on a conversation with almost anyone. He will be remembered as a knowledgeable and well-rounded person but above all he was a very quiet and humble man.

Tom will be deeply missed by his sister, with whom he made his home, Kathy Zugcic of Campbell and many cousins and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Zugcic family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends Monday, December 19, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling; burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

