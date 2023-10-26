STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Wasko, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown, with his family and wife by his side.

Tom was born July 13, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas and Mary (Kotis) Wasko.

He was a 1974 graduate of Wilson High School. Following high school, Tom went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from YSU in 1979.

He worked as a teacher for many years at Garfield High School in Garrettsville, where he also served as a football coach.

Tom loved playing softball and was known for being a very good pitcher. He was an umpire for high school baseball, softball and volleyball games. He was an avid bowler.

Tom will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Philomena Repasky, whom he married April 12, 1980; his sister, Catherine (Richard) Mondora and his nieces, Jessica Carey and Ashley Mondora.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Edward.

The Wasko family has entrusted Tom’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 4:30 p.m.

