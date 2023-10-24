CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Schlosser, 58, passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Tom was born on November 7, 1964, in Youngstown, the son of Rudolph R.I. and Betty J. (Pavliga) Schlosser.

He was a 1983 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a truck driver for R & L Carriers and previously worked for Panera FDF and Nationwide Industrial Supply.

He was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish in Campbell and served as the President of the Church Men’s Club and Cultural Society.

Tom had a love for wildlife and beautiful sunflowers. He enjoyed cutting his grass, camping, biking and sprint car racing. Most of all, Tom loved spending time with his family and friends.

Tom will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Barbara “Barb” Kollar, whom he married November 16, 2002; his mother, Betty Schlosser of Liberty; sisters, Monica (Ken) Johnston of Coitsville, Lisa (Jerry) Reece of Columbus and Becki (Dan) Messersmith of Hartford, Ohio; his brother, Rudy Michael (Diane) Schlosser of Warren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The Schlosser family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Thursday, October 26, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home and again on Friday morning, October 27 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 159 Reed Avenue in Campbell, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.