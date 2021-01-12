Thadeus “Ted” G. Luc, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Thadeus “Ted” G. Luc, 90, who passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Ted was born September 11, 1930, in Campbell, the son of Ludwig and Antonina (Andres) Luc.

A lifelong Campbell resident, Ted graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and proudly served his country as a Marine during the Korean military conflict.

He held numerous jobs in the Valley before spending the majority of his working career at RMI Titanium as a melt shop furnace operator. He retired from RMI in 1994 after 32 dedicated years of service.

Ted was a kind and considerate man who deeply loved his family and put the interests of others ahead of his own. He cherished being around his family most but also loved to garden and was often involved repairing or fixing something around the house. Ted, his brother Ron, and brother-in-law Don were the musical entertainment during the many family gatherings.

Ted is survived by his wife, Eva A. Francis, whom he married October 15, 1955; a daughter Cynthia; son, Ted, Jr.; sisters, Janet (Don) Adams and Irene (Slim) Sheward; a brother, Ronald; sister-in-law, Katherine (James) Maxwell and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Louie; his sisters, Helen, Virginia and Stephie and two brothers, Matt and Walter.

The family would like to extend a debt of gratitude to Mercy Health Care for their care and compassion during his brief illness.

Arrangements were handled by the Wasko Funeral Home.

