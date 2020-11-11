Sylvia “Tula” Ellinos-Delphry, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sylvia “Tula” Ellinos-Delphry, who passed away suddenly and without pain on Thursday, November 5. Tula has shed her physical shell and is now home with God. She is no longer sick and is no longer in pain.

Today we want to say thank you for all the ways you brightened our lives. We are sad that you were taken too soon but we are glad that you came along at all.

Tula was born on September 4, 1952 the daughter of Nicholas Michael and Calliope Pikos Ellinos. It was just after her first birthday that she, sadly, lost her father. Since the sudden passing of her father, she was raised by her beloved sister, Anna (“Bebba”), along with her older brothers while her mother worked to support the family. While Tula was too young to remember her father, she certainly missed his guidance, protection, strength and love.

Tula attended Campbell schools and graduated from Campbell Memorial High School.

Growing up in Campbell, Ohio she loved being with and spending time with her sister and cousins. It was here in Campbell where she first learned of close-knit family values. She worked from a very young age and was very proud of her Greek and Orthodox heritage and traditions. She shared many good times with her cousins, friends, neighbors and the Campbell community at weddings, graduation parties and dances. She saw and endured a lot in her life but remained a vibrant soul, she literally lit up the room whenever she entered. You never knew what little pun she had waiting, but you knew there would be one, followed by her smile and laugh that was infectious. These are the moments that were captured in the yesterdays but will wow our hearts forever.

Tula then moved to Buffalo, New York where she worked as a nightclub manager and became a great and fancy bartender.

She enjoyed living in western New York but moved back to Ohio in 1995 after the sudden passing of her dear brother, Michael. If any event in Tula’s life brought her closer to last Thursday, it was this event that truly broke her heart. She then faced her sister Anna’s death a few years ago.

Through all her heartache, you never heard her complain. She was a go-to person for so many. She was larger than life, a confidant to so many and someone you could call at three o’clock in the morning.

Upon moving back to Ohio she met her life long partner, Steve Williams. She realized Steve was rare and Tula and Steve shared many happy times and she was always quick to tell you how handsome he is. They shared an umbrella and survived the storm together. She loved him up to the sky, was grateful for all the love and laughter he provided and standing by her until the end.

Once back in Youngstown and Campbell, she became the owner/operator of several food and beverage establishments, The Clearwater Cafe on 422 and she found her last stop 15 years ago at Wylie Coyote’s on Mahoning Avenue, where she was loved by so many patrons, that they became her second family. She prided herself in decorating the lounge and feeding the entire place on holidays, putting out spreads of food fit for royalty. There is always a reason why you meet people, either you need them to change your life, or you will change theirs, we’d like to think her life at Coyote’s was a little of both. We will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family and friends but also the family at Wylie Coyote many of whom over time also became friends. To the patrons of Wylie Coyote: thank you, thank you so much for needing her, it gave her great strength to be needed by so many of you, and she was humbled by it. She loved that you thought so much of her, and loved you in return. She worked very hard all her life, up until the very end. She made a difference in the lives of many. And we are certain the world will not be the same without her.

When Tula wasn’t working 250 hours a week, she was also a loving Koumbara to Venice and Thomas Tomidajewicz and Godmother to their children whom she adored. She remained close to her cousins. She always felt sheer delight in spending time with them. Though they are her cousins she was truly a “Thea” to their children and grandchildren. Her love for them was deep, she hurt with their sorrows and reveled in their accomplishments. The mere mention of one of their names, her eyes would shine brighter and her smile would grow bigger. Tula may have had a little silver in her hair, but for these kids, she had a heart of gold.

Per Tula’s wishes private services were held at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church celebrated by Father Steve Denas. As we took her to her final rest at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Cemetery, we came to bury her body but not her spirit; her hands but not her good works; her mouth but not her laughter; her heart but not her Love..Never her Love.

Waiting for her to join them are her parents, Nicholas and Calliope Pikos Ellinos; grandparents, Anna and Michael Pikos; brother; Michael Ellinos; sister, Anna “Bebba” Koulianos; uncle, Tony Pikos; aunt, Angie Frazis; aunt, Nancy Pappas; aunt, Mary Pikos; uncle, Manoli; aunt, Sylvia Zoumis and cousins, Ana (George) Marantis, Kate (John) Balale, Michael and Nick Pappas.

Left to cherish her memory are her partner, Stephen Williams; brother, Manuel “Lolly” Ellinos and wife Diane; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; Godchildren; cousins, Christine (Tom) Patrick, Maria (Ted) Lambrinos and especially close cousin and partner in crime, Nancy (Joey) Zetts, extended cousins and family, close friends and her very special friend, Mary Mahinis-Pryjma and family.

She gave us strength in time of trouble, sharing in times of happiness, she will always be by our side. May your soul, through the mercy of God rest in eternal peace, and may perpetual light shine upon you. May your memory be eternal.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

