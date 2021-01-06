Suzanne E. Krinos, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Cemetery, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating, for Suzanne E. Krinos, 80, who passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Suzanne was born February 9, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of Wilbur and Eleanor Phillips Horvath.

She was a 1958 graduate of South High School and a lifelong area resident.

Suzanne worked for and retired from Dr. Y. Jack Jung’s Office in Youngstown followed by Biomedical Laboratories in Hubbard.

She was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Her husband, Theodore Krinos, whom she married February 27, 1960, passed away August 9, 2009.

Suzanne will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Ellie and Mark Starheim of Hermitage; daughter-in-law, Mary Krinos of Hubbard; granddaughters, Suzi (Tom) Wasilewski of Hermitage, Lexi (Elliott) Lanz of Zelionople, Effie Mia Starheim of Hermitage and Emily and Elisabeth, both of Hubbard; great-grandson, Owen Alexander Wasilewski and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ted Krinos, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Effie Mia Hordiewich; her son, George Krinos and son-in-law, John Hordiewich.

The Krinos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Suzanne Krinos, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.