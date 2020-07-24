Susan Maureen Harvischak, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Maureen Harvischak, 60, passed away, Monday, July 13, 2020.

Susan was born, January 3, 1960, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert and MaryLou Thonen McConaughy and moved to this area in 1971.

She was a 1978 graduate of Howland High School and worked in Retail Sales.

Susan enjoyed cooking, visiting Kentucky Lake and her various pets over the years, but what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons, Donald S. and Robert B. Harvischak, both of Campbell; a brother, Robert (Terry) McConaughy of Roanoak, Virginia; a sister, Lynne (Scott) Sellers of Monclova, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Mary McConaughy and Grant and Garrett Sellers; her ex-husband, Donald Harvischak, with whom she made her home and her stepmother, Janice (Cumashot) McConaughy and her children, Diane and Paul Frank.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and MaryLou.

The Harvischak family has entrusted Susan to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

There will be no services.

