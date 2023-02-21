CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Fakner Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, February 19, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family, following a long illness.

Steve was born on February 21, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Steve and Hazel (Neider) Fakner. He grew up in a working-class family, where he learned the value of hard work and determination from an early age.

After graduating from Campbell Memorial High School in 1966, he went on to own and operate several local businesses, including Lincoln Park Tavern, Countryside Drive Thru and Fakner Properties. Additionally, Steve served as a supervisor at RL Lipton Distributing Company for over 20 years.

On February 3, 1968, Steve married the love of his life, Patricia (Hierro) Fakner and the couple spent 55 years together, building a family and a life filled with love and devotion.

Steve was known for his larger-than-life personality, tough exterior and outspoken nature but those who knew him well also knew that he had a soft and caring heart. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and he cherished his family above all else.

Steve is survived by his wife, Patricia and his children, Stephen (Pamela) Fakner of Twinsburg, Lori (Frank) Castro of Poland and Brian Fakner (Haliee Jones) of Campbell. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew and David Fakner, Frank Michael and Jeremy Castro (Kylie Bokesch), Jonah, Gianna (Marky Cole), Nicholas and Lux Eleanor Fakner and Luca Jones and great-granddaughter, Kinsley Ann Fakner. Steve is also survived by his brother, Thomas (Kimberly) Fakner of Felton, California; sisters, Paula (Donald) Michaels of Campbell, Dr. Regina Fakner (Dr. Alan Webb) of Melbourne, Florida and Colleen Fakner of Sebring. Additionally, he leaves beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and his dogs, Max and Clifford.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

Steve’s legacy of hard work, persistence and devotion will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, as well as by the many people whose lives he touched.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Kylie, Joe, Becky, Aaron, Anna and the extended staff of Patriot Home Health, nurses and staff of Crossroads Hospice and Kylie Bokesch, for the care they provided Steve during his illness.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Wasko Funeral Home. The family invites all who knew and loved Steve to join them in celebrating his life and legacy.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.