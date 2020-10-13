Stevan Raseta, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stevan Raseta, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020.

Stevan was born June 3, 1936, in Campbell, the son of Rade and Mary Mazur Raseta.

He was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a member of the Highway Tabernacle Church in Austintown.

Stevan owned and operated Fine Arts Dental Lab and loved going to work.

He enjoyed exercising and loved working out at the “Y”. Stevan enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and watching the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Most of all, he cherished his family and loved spending time with them.

Stevan will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Sandra Lewis, whom he married November 9, 1979; his children, Stephen (Pam) Raseta, Stephanie (Mike) Jones, Robert (Toni) Raseta, Debbie (Jim) Plunkett and Denise Colton; ten grandchildren, Stevan, Christopher, Sydney, Michael, Gia, Jimmy, Tiffany, Staci, Patrick and Matthew; four great-grandchildren, his sister Catherine Bakos and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his two brothers, George and Roy and his three sisters, Millie, Dorothy and Melva (“Seka”).

The Raseta family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stevan Raseta, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: