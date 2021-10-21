Stephen Robert “Sonny” Wash, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Robert “Sonny” Wash, Sr., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home, with his wife by his side on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

He was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend and will be deeply missed.

Sonny was born April 10, 1934, in Campbell, the son of Steve and Elizabeth (Kozar) Wash.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial 1952 and was a lifelong area resident.

He entered the U.S. Navy in 1955 and was discharged January 1, 1959. While serving in the U.S.S. Northampton crossed the Arctic Circle and also took part in a proud Naval tradition becoming a TRUSTY SHELLBACK entering into the Kingdom of Neptunus Rex.

Sonny worked as a hydrostatic press operator at Metal Carbides Corporation for 34 years. He retired in 1986.

He had a tremendously strong love for family and always had a great love and admiration for the outdoors and nature. Sonny enjoyed fishing and hunting especially bowhunting and target archery. In his later years he developed a passion and an exceptional talent for building balsa wood model airplanes. Sonny also enjoyed collecting knives and when his mobility declined he was able to spend hours enjoying these favorite hobbies. Sonny had a terrific memory and enjoyed sharing those memories of childhood friends, naval friendships and all life experiences that he had. He would often say “sit down and let’s talk” or “pull up a chair”.

Sonny fought a very serious health setback in 2008 but with a fierce sense of determination and will, coupled with the wisdom and professionalism of Dr. Detesco, Dr. Patel and Dr. Sarac but most importantly the unconditional love, daily support, care and prayer provided by his wife, Marilyn, they enjoyed watching their family grow and gather for many years to follow.

He was a parishioner of St. Matthias Church and the former St. Elizabeth Church in Campbell.

Sonny was a 26 year member of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club.

Sonny is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Marilyn Wash (Senerchia), whom he met on a blind date on New Year’s Eve in 1958 and they were married on October 17, 1959; his three children, Julie (Marty) Oravec of Boardman, Stephen, Jr. (Karen) Wash of Poland and Pamela (Anthony) Frank of Huron, Ohio; grandchildren, Martin (Caitlin) Oravec, Jr., Amanda (Matt) Oravec, Jessica (Richard) Archer, Rob (Michelle) Venrose, Michael (Jennifer) Venrose, Anthony (Rachel) Frank, Austin (Brandy) Frank and Dominic (Katie) Frank; his great-grandchildren, Julia, Joey, Bella, Tessa, Harper, Michael, Anthony, Lola, Jude and Charley and Ellie and Ava and a great-grandson is also expected in March of 2022. Sonny is also survived by his brother, James (Lori) Wash and children, Christina (Bobby) Jenna (Devin) and Joss, as well as great-nieces and nephews, Milana, Gio and Braxton; brothers-in-law, Austin Senerchia, Jr., David Senerchia and Chuck Kroner; nephews, Chuck (Rose) Kroner and Steve (Bernice) Kroner, as well as many cousins.

Stephen R. Wash, Sr. was preceded in death by parents, Steve and Elizabeth (Kozar) Wash; his sister, Betty Ann Kroner; father-in-law, Austin (Babe) Senerchia and mother-in-law, Josephine Senerchia.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, with Rev. John Jerek and Rev. Thomas McCarthy officiating.

Burial and military honors took place at St. John Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

