LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen R. Lisko passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Briarfield Manor with his family by his side.

Stephen was born July 3, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Stephen and Mary Desko Lisko.

He was a 1957 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a lifelong area resident.

He worked at Aerolite Extrusions and then made his living working as a baker. He served as the head baker at Fisher Fazio grocery stores, was the supervisor for all of the Sparkle Markets bakeries, was a baker tech for Rich Products and proudly opened over 50 Super K-Mart bakeries around the country.

In 1962, he became the owner and operator of S&V Concessions and participated at many fairs and festivals throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania. Thirty-five years ago, he started Lisko & Sons Amusement Company, taking part in many events in Ohio and the southern part of the country. Over the years, Steve enjoyed meeting new people and making friends at the numerous fairs, carnivals and festivals he worked at. Steve appreciated the great people he shared time with and had fond memories of all of them. He will be missed on the midway but never forgotten.

Enjoying time with family was the most important thing to Steve and he will be deeply missed by his wife, Virginia Pope Lisko; whom he married September 30, 1961; his five sons, Stephen (Amy), Robert (Tina), Tim (Mandy), Richard (Wendy) and Daniel Lisko; his daughters, Cheryl (John) Petrovich and Michelle (Kyle) Primous; 24 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Angela and Carolyn Lisko.

The Lisko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Prayers will be offered on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.