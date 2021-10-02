Stephen Joseph Duda, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with Rev. James Korda officiating, for Stephen Joseph “Uncle Steve” Duda, 86, who passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at his home.

Steve was born December 12, 1934, in Campbell, the son of John Cyril Duda, Sr. and Mary Mudron.

He was a 1953 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

Steve served in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class from 1958-1960.

He worked as a grinder at Republic Steel and retired in 1986, after 30 years of service.

Steve was a lifelong parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Campbell.

He was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Association and also belonged to various bowling leagues in his younger days. He enjoyed sports, whether he was participating or just spectating.

While Steve was never a father himself, his many nieces and nephews considered him to be the world’s “Best Uncle”. His nieces and nephews can certainly vouch for Uncle Steve, as he was always seen in the stands watching all of their football, basketball and baseball games. He carried on the tradition for his great-nieces and great-nephews as well, never missing any of their school or sporting events. Uncle Steve was not only infamous to his immediate family but to many other extended family members and friends. He will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Irene Serich of Irvine, California; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Robert Duda and his siblings, Mary Klimko, Ann Dolan, Michael Duda, Helen Kopcos and John Cyril Duda.

Uncle Steve’s family has entrusted his care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family members and friends, Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, prior to the 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

