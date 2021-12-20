CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 12:00 Noon at the Wasko Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Rudjak officiating, for Stephen J. Sandor, 86, who passed away Saturday, December 18, with his family by his side.

Butch was born August 17, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of John and Mildred T. Pruce Sandor and was a lifelong area resident.

He worked for Cold Metal Products retiring in 1997.

Butch was a religious man and would attend church every Sunday until he became ill and was not able to. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church, as well as St. Angela Merici.

Butch was a devoted husband. He and his wife, Mary Helen, dated seven years prior to getting married. Every Saturday they would get together with a group of friends and play cards. He then became a devoted father and grandfather. Butch was most proud of his family and their accomplishments and would tell anyone that would listen. He would always be at the sides of his three daughters cheering them on at all of their sporting events. He loved playing the lottery and going to the racetrack. Butch also enjoyed watching sports on TV and working on cars.

Butch attended Campbell Memorial High School.

The Love of his Life, his wife, the former Mary Helen Chervinko, whom he married October 17, 1964, passed away February 16, 2003.

Butch will be deeply missed by her daughters, Paula (John) Thomas of Poland, Maryellen (Frank Popio) Sandor of Campbell and Stephanie (Dr. Karthik) Kasirajan of Alamo, California; three grandchildren, Stephen and Meena Kasirajan of Alamo, California and Nicole Thomas of Poland; a sister, Maryann Cena and a brother, Thomas Sandor, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Helen and his brother, George Sandor.

The Sandor family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 11:00 am. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.