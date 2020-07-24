Stephanie “Peppy” Kraynak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie “Peppy” Kraynak, 59.

“If a man dies, can he live again? I will wait all the days of my compulsory service until my relief comes. You will call, and I will answer you. You will longer the work of your hands.” Job 14:14-15

This is the bible promise that Stephanie held dear to heart.

Stephanie fell asleep in death on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on September 15, 1960.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School.

She worked many years as a Title Clerk in Youngstown which she loved doing.

Stephanie was known for her big heart, sense of humor and the love she had for her children and family. Her children were the light of her life and she loved to brag about them to anyone who would listen.

She loved spending time cooking and being with family. She loved to go out shopping, spending time with her pets, working in the yard, laying out in the sun and studying the Bible.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Kraynak; her parents, John and Ann Bailey and two of her brothers, John and Mark.

She leaves behind her beloved children, Jessica and Marcus Kraynak; her sister, Alice (Jim) Warino; her brothers, Jerry (Diane) Bailey, Jeffrey Baily and Phillip Bailey; her brother in law, Dale (April) Kraynak and sister in law, Laura Bailey. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Natalie, Nick (Kraynak), Rachel, Christopher, Joshua, Jamie, Zoe, Nick (Bailey), Dustin, Gina, Tommy, Liam, Ella, Theodore, Emery and Lily. Stephanie also leaves behind her dog and best friend Owen and her cats, Chuck Finley and Fiona.

Stephanie will be laid to rest with her husband, Leonard.

The family has decided to have a private service for family and close friends.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 26, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

