Stephana B. Liptak, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Stephana B. Liptak, 93, who passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Stephana was born February 12, 1927, in Campbell, the daughter of Stephen Daniel and Catherine J. (Begala) Bury.

She lived most of her life locally.

During the 40s, she became a Cadet Nurse as the war was ending. She was assigned to Camp Navajo in Bellemont, Arizona providing care to the local residents. She also served at Fort Defiance giving medical care to returning service men. Stephana came back to Ohio and worked for the Youngstown Hospital Association (Northside) for over 47 years as a cardiac care nurse. She ended her long career as a nurse at Beeghly Medical.

When her husband John passed away, she decided to move to Virginia with her daughter and her family and lived with them for about 12 years. She moved back to Villa Maria, Pennsylvania until years later, when she needed more medical care, Stephana then moved to Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

She was an active member of the Youngstown Council of Catholic Nurses, the Legion of Mary and Christ Our Savior Parish. During 2018, she was nominated for Outstanding Senior professional excellence at the 14th annual Valley Legacy Awards.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 45 years.

Stephana leaves a brother, Steve and Arelda (Beeson) Bury and two nieces and two nephews; also a son, John and Valerie (Venturo) Liptak; two daughters, Joseph and Karen (Liptak) Laguardia and Kathie (Liptak) Wityshtn; her seven grandchildren, Tim and Laura Liptak, Christopher and Becky (Liptak) Riblet, Craig and Jill (Laguardia) Sidlinger, Steve and Jenifer (Laguardia) Morgan, Michael and Carla (Laguardia) Higgins, Paul and Tara (Wityshyn) Neal, Michael and Mary (Wityshyn) Cecil and 11 great-grandchildren, Steven Liptak, Abby Riblet, Julia, Grace and Caleb Sidlinger, Steven, Emily Morgan, Alexis and Anthony Laboda, Garett and Tyler Neal.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephana B. Liptak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.