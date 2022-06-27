CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephan “Flash” Elash, age 75, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Stephan was born on January 22, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Steve and Eileen (Graban) Elash.

He was a 1964 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a long-time resident of Campbell, Ohio. He was also a member of the Campbell Gridiron.

Stephan retired from Parker Hannifen after having over 35 years of service as a welder.

Stephan was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church and a member of the Campbell O ’Club.

Stephan will be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, uncle, brother and loyal friend to many. He enjoyed golfing, trips to Vegas and spending time with friends and family. He loved sports, especially watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also shared fond memories of his time playing softball.

Stephan will be deeply missed by his loving partner, Marsha Altiero, with whom he shared 49 years with; his son, Stephan “Beaker” (Chrystal) Elash; his sister, Cynthia Ferrick; grandchildren, Stephan, Marc and Victoria Elash; nephews and nieces, Tim (Patty) Nolder, James (Rosemary) Nolder, Tonya (Alfred) Boggia, Kelly Ferrick, Kristin (Jordan) Rogers and Sara Sandora; many great-nephews and great-nieces and extended family of Cheryl Sandora, Darlene Altiero and Kathy Altiero.

Stephan was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Eileen Nolder.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.

Additional calling hours will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Church in Campbell, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Andrew Nelko officiating.

Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Russian Orthodox Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.