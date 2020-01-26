Stamati “Steve” Stamos, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, with Father Steve Denas officiating for Stamati “Steve” Stamos, age 77, who passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.

Steve was born on January 29, 1942 in Leros, Greece and raised in Kolymnos, Greece, a son of Pericles and Niki Maillis Stamos.

He was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church where he was a chanter and was a member of the church choir. Steve also played the Bouzouki and was a Mason.

Steve will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Steve is survived by his wife, the former Diane Humphries, whom he married May 15, 1961; his daughter, Eleni (Iraklis) Spiroglou; his granddaughters, Athena (George) Lyras and Dimitra (John) Grillis; great-grandchildren, Eleni, Elias and Iraklis Lyras and Eleni, Nikitas and Iraklis Grillis. He also leaves his sisters, Irene Pantelakis, Athena Tiliakos, Kathy Radack and his brother, Peter Stamos.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Elias, and his sister, Mary Kapsulis.

The Stamos family has entrusted the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell with their loved one and will receive family and friends on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the church.

To send flowers to Stamati “Steve” Stamos’ family, please visit our floral section.