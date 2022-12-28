POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost the most special little boy, Stamati Nicholas Samonas, 13 months, who passed away Christmas Day, December 25, with his loving family by his side.

He was born November 1, 2021 in Cincinnati, the son of Nicholas Samonas and Alexandra Petrelis Samonas. He was full of joy, laughter and smiles and brought happiness to everyone he met. Although his time here was short, he touched many lives and was loved deeply by everyone. He was strong, brave and resilient and overcame many obstacles like the true heart warrior that he was.

Some of his favorite things were playing with his baba and reading books with his mama. He loved all things Cocomelon, “Old McDonald Had a Farm” and “The Wheels on the Bus”. His favorite book was “Sleep Tight with The Very Hungry Caterpillar”.

Stamati will be deeply missed and never forgotten by his parents; his grandparents, Theodore and Irene Petrelis and Steve and Anna Samonas; his great-grandmother, Eftihia Meris; uncles George (Megan) Samonas, James (Galatiani) Samonas and Louie Samonas; his cousins, Anna and Stamati Samonas and many great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, George and Irene Samonas, Nick and Sylvia Maillis, Nick Meris, Nicholas and Alexandra Petrelis.

The Samons family has entrusted Stamati’s funeral service to the care of Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Friday, December 30, 2022 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services, officiated by Rev. Steve Denas, will take place at 12:00 p.m.

The Samonas family would like to thank his CICU Cardiologist at Cincinnati Children’s, Dr. Ilias Iliopoulos for his exceptional care and advocacy until the very end. The family would also thank his nurses, respiratory therapists, physical, occupational and speech therapists for their care, kindness and support over the past six months.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stamati Nicholas Samonas, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.