Spiros I. Tsagaris, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for Spiros I. Tsagaris, 29, who passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Spiros was born April 8, 1992, in Youngstown, the son of Iakovos and Patricia Tsagaris.

He worked as a bridge painter alongside his father and brothers

Spiros enjoyed swimming, fishing, motorcycles, cars and the good company of his family and friends. He especially loved to travel and explore, enjoying the thrill of new experiences. Most of all, Athens, Greece was Spiros’s favorite place to explore.

He had a strong bond with his nephews and niece and most of all, he loved spending time with them. He cherished the memories he made with his family and friends.

Spiros will be remembered for his contagious smile and heart-warming laughter. His kind heart and loving generosity will always be commemorated.

Spiros will be deeply missed and always remembered by his parents, Iakovos and Patricia Tsagaris; his siblings, Michael and Smaragda Tsagaris; his grandmother, Phyllis Belzer and his entire family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kostantinos and Smaragda Tsagaris and Vernon Belzer and by his brother, Kostantinos Tsagaris.

The Tsagaris family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday morning, August 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church, prior to the 12:00 p.m. funeral service.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 8, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.