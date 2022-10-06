HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sotiris “Sam” R. Mantas passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Born on December 30, 1962 in Youngstown, he was the only son of Rigas Mantas and Amelia Mastorides.

A lifelong area resident he was a 1981 graduate of Campbell High School and went on to earn his degree as a registered Dietary Technician from Youngstown State University.

For the past 23 years, he served as the Food Service Supervisor at Hubbard Exempted Village Schools. He was a well-respected member of the administrative staff, mentored many other school dieticians, worked closely with members of the Hubbard police department and made countless friends there. Prior to Hubbard Schools, he served as a dietary supervisor at St. Joseph Riverside Hospital, Windsor House Nursing Home, Head Start Preschool of Youngstown and Elkton Federal Prison.

Sam’s passing has left a hole in the community, his circle of friends and especially his family. He is deeply missed by his wife, the former Judy Coler; whom he married July 25, 2014 and her family who he considered his own, Brittany (Mitchel) Kurtz of Masury and son, Landen, Carlee (Ryan) Manges of Silver Lake and daughter, Avery; his sister, Terrie (Michael) Vodhanel and two nephews, Jason (Shannon) Vodhanel and children, Sloan, Jason and Lincoln and Joshua Vodhanel, his fiancée, Dana Dickey and son, Jacob. He had one Godson, Adam Katsaras.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Sam was always very athletic; he played baseball and football, coached Little League baseball with his dad and enjoyed teaching Landen how to play soccer and golf. He was a diehard OSU Buckeyes fan and had the pleasure of watching many games from 50-yard line seats with great friends. If he wasn’t attending in person, he could be found watching the game with his closest friends in his Buckeyes man cave. Sam was also an avid golfer, patiently taught his wife how to play the game and traveled all over the U.S., Mexico and the Bahamas golfing with her and friends. He was a member of the Thursday Night Dirty Dozen men’s golf league and became fast friends with many of his golf buddies. He was deeply patriotic, proud to be an American and had the utmost respect for those who fought for his freedoms.

He had several pets, most recently, Sophie, Toby and his most cherished, Maya, who was wonderful company to him for over 17 years. He frequently stopped to rescue animals on the side of the road and spent many hours playing ball with his adopted dog, Kali, next door. Sharp witted and a great story-teller, he could entertain friends and family for hours with childhood antics and took every opportunity to enjoy time around a fire with a good cigar, a glass of bourbon or wine and those he loved.

He often said “You get one go-round in this life, don’t take any of it for granted” and he truly lived that mantra. He will be remembered as a man that loved his family fiercely and considered his friends an incredible gift.

Sam’s family has entrusted his care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Monday, October 10 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Funeral serves will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Friends and family should feel free to wear their Buckeye attire if they wish.

Interment will take place after the funeral at the Hall-Patrick Cemetery on the corner of SR 7 and Chestnut Ridge Road in Hubbard.

