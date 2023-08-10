BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Simon C. Sikora passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Briarfield Place in Boardman.

Simon was born June 5, 1929, in Youngstown and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War.

Simon worked as a salesman for Schwebel Bakery for 30+ years and retired in the early 1990s. He was also a franchisee of Taco Bell up until 2013 with his son, Richard.

He was a parishioner of the former Holy Name Church in Youngstown.

Simon enjoyed bowling, golf, watching sports and above all loved spending time at their Florida home in Port St Lucie.

His wife, the former Dorothy Strauch Sikora; whom he married August 4, 1951, in Holy Name Church, passed away March 19, 2023.

Simon will be deeply missed by his sons, Richard (Maria) Sikora of Naples, Florida and Gary (Janyce) Sikora of North Lima; grandsons, Marc (Natalie) Sikora, Keith (Stacy) Sikora, Kevin (Tamara)Sikora and Michael Sikora; his great-grandchildren, Leo, Evelyn, Vivian, Noah and Brooklyn Sikora and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sophia; his wife, Dorothy and his many brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank the staff at Briarfield Place and Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care they provided Simon especially during his last few weeks.

Private services were held at Calvary Cemetery.

The Sikora family has entrusted Simon’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

