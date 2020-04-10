Simeon “Sam” Cambouris, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Fr. Steve Denas officiating, for Simeon “Sam” Cambouris, 80, who passed away at his home on Thursday, April 9, 2020, with his family by his side.

Due to the global COVID 19 health emergency, the funeral service will be closed to the public. It will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page: at www.facebook/archangelmichaelgoc.

Sam was born March 10, 1940, in Campbell, the son of George and Elpis Glycokalamos Cambouris.

He was a 1958 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong area resident.

He worked as an industrial painter and foreman for Master’s Painting & Sheeting and later worked for and retired from Corcon Painting.

Sam was a proud Mason and a member of the Ahepa Association.

He enjoyed being around his family and friends. Every week, Sam looked forward to gathering and sharing a cup of coffee and a cigar with his friends. Most of all, he loved fishing with his sons and grandsons.

Sam will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Gloria Makris Cambouris, whom he married October 23, 1965; his two sons, George (Dawn Chevrolet) Cambouris and Nicholas Cambouris, all of Medina; his daughter, Maria (Dimitri) Tsakas-Regina of Saskatchewan; eight grandchildren, Samuel, Jonathan, Sammy, Olivia and Emilia Cambouris and Spiro, Simeon and Alexi Tsakas; many nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Greece and two sisters-in-law, Clara Haralambis of Florida and Audrey Makris of Dayton.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Cambouris.

The Cambouris family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Wasko Funeral Home. Due to the current restrictions on ublic gatherings, there will be no calling hours.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 13, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.