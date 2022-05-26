CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private graveside services were held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Campbell, for Shirley A. Hoffman, 87, who passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

Shirley was born February 28, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Albert Baker and Ida Sue Mackey. She was a lifelong area resident.

In her younger years, she worked for the Stambaugh Company as a collections supervisor, then she devoted herself to being a homemaker and taking care of her family.

Shirley was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church.

She enjoyed reading, playing video games and playing bingo.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her daughter, Mary (Joseph) Marenkovic of Campbell; her granddaughter, Jacqueline (Jeremy) Borcheck of New Middletown and her great-grandson, Daniel Joseph Borcheck.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Hoffman; two brothers, Roy and Thomas Baker and her sister, Eileen Kerchoffer.

The Hoffman family has entrusted Shirley’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.