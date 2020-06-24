Sherman J. Miles, Sr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be services Saturday, June 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at Saint John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, for Sherman James Miles, Sr., 95, of Almasy Drive in Campbell, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Sherman was born on April 10, 1925 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of James Miles and Josephine Krupa Miles.

Sherman attended Saints Phillip and James grade school in New Castle and he graduated from New Castle High School in 1943.

In June 1943, three weeks after his high school graduation, Sherman enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II to fight to preserve American democracy. Sherman attended armament training at Buckley Field in Denver, received a diploma as an aircraft armorer from the Air Forces Technical School in Las Vegas and completed combat crew training in Casper, Wyoming. Sherman was then stationed in November 1944 at the San Giovanni Airfield near Cerignola, Italy, as an airman in the 454th Bombardment Group of the Fifteenth Air Force. Sherman served his country as a ball turret gunner on a B24 Liberator and completed 32 air missions over enemy territory. He was awarded the Air Medal, two oak leaf clusters and five battle stars. Sherman was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in October 1945.

Sherman later enjoyed his reunion trips with his B-24 flight crew as part of the 454th Bombardment Group Association, was grateful to be present for the groundbreaking ceremonies for the World War II Memorial on Veterans Day 2000 and was greatly privileged to take an “Honor Flight” to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. in May 2009.

After the war, Sherman graduated from the Coyne Electrical School in Chicago and while in Chicago he did an internship with the Western Adjustment and Inspection Company. After working for several companies in his hometown of New Castle, he began a career of over 30 years with the Campbell Works of the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, where he was a member of the United Steelworkers union. Sherman retired as an inventory control analyst in 1985.

Sherman met the love of his life Mary Anne at a dance at the Avon Oaks Ballroom in Girard, Ohio, in the summer of 1955. Sherman moved to Campbell, Ohio, after his marriage to Mary Anne and their honeymoon in New York City in 1956.

Sherman was very active in many organizations. Sherman served for ten years as the Post Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7538 in Struthers, Ohio and held other offices in his V.F.W. Post both before and after his tenure as commander. Sherman was honored to perform the duty of reading the prayer “these flowers may wither, but the spirit of which they are the symbol will endure until the end of time” before he would throw a wreath into the Mahoning River for the Memorial Day observance in Struthers from 1995 to 2019.

Sherman was active in the Men’s Club of Saint John Church in Campbell, where he served as Vice President was well in as other officer positions, including being Chair of the Super Bowl Party committee. Sherman was involved in other organizations such as the Slovak Club in Campbell, the Polish Falcons in New Castle and the Jagielly Club in New Castle.

Sherman proudly served as a Democratic Party precinct committeeperson during the 1980s and 1990s and he was active in many local political campaigns.

Sherman participated in numerous golf leagues, bowling leagues and softball leagues throughout the area. He also enjoyed playing in the bocce leagues of both Saint John Church and Saint Lucy Church in Campbell. He also enjoyed tending to his garden at his home. Sherman credited his good health in his later years to his regular workouts at the Davis Family YMCA in Boardman, Ohio. He cherished going on casino trips with his son to Rivers Casino and Meadows Casino. Sherman was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions. He would enjoy tailgating before cheering on the YSU Penguins at football games in the fall. Sherman always fondly remembered his aunt taking him to his first Pirates baseball game at Forbes Field in 1933 and of when he took his son to the last Pirates game at Forbes Field in 1970.

A devout Roman Catholic, Sherman was a member of Saint John the Baptist Church where he served as an usher and did work for the church as a member of the “Muscle Club” and of Saints Phillip and James Church when he lived in New Castle – where he sang in the choir and was an altar server. His favorite religious devotion was Stations of the Cross during Lent.

Sherman was a kind and generous man, as well as a good and decent man, who enjoyed engaging others in conversation. He always had a bright and cheerful smile and a happy laugh. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. Sherman lived a purposeful life and his life is a perfect example of how life should be lived. It is with great sadness that we have lost another World War II veteran and member of “The Greatest Generation,” as Sherman did his patriotic duty and helped the United States to successfully liberate the world from tyranny.

He is survived by his loving son, Atty. Sherman J. Miles, Jr. of Campbell, with whom he made his home and many nieces and nephews.

His wife, Mary Anne Babinec Miles, whom he married on October 27, 1956, passed away on November 2, 2003.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Chill; his sister, Margaret Matteo and his sister, Edith Krantz.

