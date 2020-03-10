Sheila Rios, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at First Spanish Baptist Church, 2777 Oak Street Ext. in Youngstown, with Pastor Jose Cruz officiating, for Sheila Rios, 55, who passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Sheila was born February 16, 1965, in Campbell, the daughter of Jose Antonio Rios and Gloria Marie Santini.

She was a 1983 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She was a member of First Spanish Baptist Church.

Sheila loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren, whom she deeply loved.

Sheila will be deeply missed by her husband, Luis Jimenez, whom she married May 9, 1987; her children, Josh Jimenez and Erika Soto-Jimenez (Chael), both of Campbell; her grandchildren, Alexandra Jimenez, Alalyza Soto-Jimenez and Jovanni Jimenez and her brother, Ariel Rios.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Rios family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home,

